Controversial Greek gender identity bill in parliament vote

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 1:43 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek lawmakers are to vote on a bill allowing people to change the gender listed on their identity cards and other official documents at will — a move hailed by the transgender community as a significant step forward, but that carries political risk for the coalition government.

Tuesday's parliamentary debate was to end in an early afternoon vote. But right-wing junior coalition party Independent Greeks opposes the move, while objections have also been voiced by four lawmakers from the governing left-wing Syriza party.

Currently, those wanting to change how their gender is officially defined must prove they have had sex-change surgery and undergo psychiatric assessment. The new bill would allow documents to be changed following a simple declaration, and extends the right to adolescents from the age of 15.

