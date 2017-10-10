Kenya opposition leader withdraws from fresh election

FILE-- In this file photo of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga announces they will challenge the results of last week's presidential election in the Supreme Court and wage a campaign of "civil disobedience", at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote. Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won. Ben Curtis-file AP Photo