Call for FBI probe after black man shot by Utah police

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 3:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Salt Lake County District Attorney wants the FBI to investigate a police shooting that left a black man dead after he ran from officers.

Prosecutor Sim Gill's request Tuesday comes after outcry from anti-police brutality groups and the victim's family about Gill's decision last week not to file criminal charges.

Body camera video of the Aug. 13 shooting appears to show Patrick Harmon shot from behind.

Gill says slowed-down video indicates Harmon turned toward officers. Police say he had a knife and threatened them.

Patrick Harmon's sister Antoinette Harmon said she appreciates the investigation, but she also wants Gill and Salt Lake City Police Officer Clinton Fox removed. Fox shot Patrick Harmon.

Police Chief Mike Brown says he stands behind Fox. He says Fox has the "training, judgment and ability to make split-second decisions in dynamic situations."

