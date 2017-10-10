Nation & World

The Latest: US B-1B bombers from Guam drill off SKorea coast

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:04 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The United States has staged a show of force meant to deter North Korean aggression by flying two B-1B supersonic bombers from an air base in the U.S. territory of Guam to South Korea for drills with that country's jets.

Such flights by the powerful aircraft based in Guam incense the North, which claims they are preparation for war; Pyongyang in recent weeks has threatened to send missiles into the waters around Guam.

The flights came after a South Korean lawmaker was reported to have revealed that North Korean hackers may have stolen highly classified military documents. The lawmaker did not respond to attempts to confirm the South Korean media reports.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official said, requesting anonymity because of department rules, said the U.S. bombers simulated missile strikes off the peninsula's east coast before flying with two South Korean jets to then stage similar drills off the west coast.

