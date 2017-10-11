Nation & World

US court arguments set over 'debtor's prison' allegations

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:52 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A federal judge is considering arguments in a 2015 lawsuit that says the state criminal court in New Orleans runs what amounts to a "debtor's prison."

A lawyer for New Orleans criminal district court judges told U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance on Wednesday that she should dismiss the suit, which was filed by plaintiffs who say they were unconstitutionally jailed for owing court debts.

The judges' attorney says court debts owed by the original defendants have been resolved. And she said the judges halted a practice targeted in the lawsuit — allowing a court collection department to issue arrest warrants.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said a judicial declaration that the New Orleans courts' actions were unconstitutional is needed to prevent those practices from recurring. It was unclear when Vance would rule.

