Man accused of killing Chinese scholar facing tougher charge

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Zhang, is a Chinese scholar who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois on June 9, 2017. Brendt Christensen, the suspect in the kidnapping of Zhang, is to appear before a federal court judge Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Urbana, Ill., on additional charges handed down by a grand jury.

Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP File)