Kenya court allows opposition candidate to run in new poll

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 1:47 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

A Kenyan judge has allowed a minor opposition candidate to run for president, a day after opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from the rerun of the poll ordered by the Supreme Court.

Justice John Mativo said Wednesday that he did not see any reason for Ekuru Aukot to be barred from participating in the repeat election on Oct. 26. Aukot won about 27,000 votes of more than 15 million cast in the invalidated poll.

The court rejected the August election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner after Odinga challenged the results saying hackers infiltrated the electoral commission's computer system to alter the vote in Kenyatta's favor.

Odinga withdrew from the fresh election saying the electoral commission must be changed.

