Nation & World

Statue honoring former governor to be moved from courthouse

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 4:38 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A statue honoring a former governor whose segregationist comments recently came to light will be removed from a Florida courthouse.

But Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said Tuesday that the county also named after Napoleon Bonaparte Broward isn't likely to be renamed.

News outlets report the decision to remove the statue comes after commissioners in Hollywood, one of Broward County's largest cities, agreed to renamed streets named after Confederate soldiers. Similar issues have arisen across the South.

Broward's writings came to light when a local blogger published excerpts and led the call to remove the statue.

Broward was Florida's governor from 1905-1908 and is best known for the draining of the Everglades.

The statue has been at the courthouse since 1993. Sharief says it will be placed in storage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

    Rueben Galindo, a Spanish speaker in Charlotte, N.C., called 911 Sept. 6, 2017. He said he had a gun he wanted to turn in. As a dispatcher spoke with him, police made their way to his front door with guns drawn. When he emerged, they shot and killed him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video