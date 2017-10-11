U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul.
U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo
U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo

Nation & World

Envoy says US cooperation helped reduce attacks in Turkey

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 4:30 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey says he hopes the two countries can quickly resolve a spat over the arrest of a U.S. consulate staffer, stressing that cooperation between the two allies helped reduce terror attacks in Turkey.

The U.S. suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup. Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the U.S.

Ambassador John Bass told reporters Wednesday that the embassy hasn't received evidence supporting the allegations.

Bass said close security cooperation ensured that the Islamic State group was no longer able to carry the kind of attacks that plagued Turkey in 2015 and 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

    Rueben Galindo, a Spanish speaker in Charlotte, N.C., called 911 Sept. 6, 2017. He said he had a gun he wanted to turn in. As a dispatcher spoke with him, police made their way to his front door with guns drawn. When he emerged, they shot and killed him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video