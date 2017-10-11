Nation & World

Ryan to feuding Trump and Corker: 'Talk it out'

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 8:00 AM

WASHINGTON

House Speaker Paul Ryan is offering his advice in the escalating feud between President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker: "Talk it out among yourselves."

The Wisconsin Republican was questioned Wednesday about the war of words as Trump erroneously blamed Corker for the Iran nuclear deal and dismissed him as "liddle'" Corker. The Tennessee senator suggested Trump was a man-child in an "adult day care center" and could lead the U.S. on the path to World War III.

Ryan also was asked about former Republican congressman Michael Grimm, who spent eight months in prison for federal tax evasion. Grimm, with the backing of former White House adviser Steve Bannon, is challenging Republican Rep. Dan Donovan.

Ryan said: "I support Dan Donovan." Regarding Bannon, Ryan said: "It's a free country."

