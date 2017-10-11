You can now order a tiny house from Amazon

More Videos 2:35 As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. Pause 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 0:12 This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:33 'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation 0:53 Watch 3 days of shifting wine country fire smoke from space 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow. Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com

Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com