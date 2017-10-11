More Videos

  Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students

    Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow.

Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow.
Students from regional high schools and youth programs compete in the 31st annual Design Build Competition, where they build tiny structures from scratch in the parking lot of Cosumnes River College today and tomorrow. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com

Nation & World

You can now order a tiny house from Amazon

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

October 11, 2017 6:25 PM

Looking to join the tiny house movement? Now Amazon can help you with that.

You can order a prefabricated tiny home off Amazon these days.

The 320-square-foot tiny home by MODS International is made from a shipping container and has been fully finished.

It has a bedroom, shower, toilet, sink, kitchenette and living area. It also boasts double patio doors, is fully insulated, has heating and air conditioning, and includes the appliances shown. And it has sewer, water and electrical connections.

And it can all be yours for $36,000, plus the flat shipping fee of $4,500 to anywhere in the continental United States. (Sorry, there’s no Prime shipping option.)

