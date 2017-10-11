You can now order a tiny house from Amazon

Looking to join the tiny house movement? Now Amazon can help you with that.
You can order a prefabricated tiny home off Amazon these days.
Amazon Will Now Deliver a Tiny House Directly to Your Door https://t.co/LwtiT4KXKw pic.twitter.com/spqpn1MyuU— Apartment Therapy (@AptTherapy) October 10, 2017
The 320-square-foot tiny home by MODS International is made from a shipping container and has been fully finished.
It has a bedroom, shower, toilet, sink, kitchenette and living area. It also boasts double patio doors, is fully insulated, has heating and air conditioning, and includes the appliances shown. And it has sewer, water and electrical connections.
And it can all be yours for $36,000, plus the flat shipping fee of $4,500 to anywhere in the continental United States. (Sorry, there’s no Prime shipping option.)
