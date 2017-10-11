An Australian court considers: Can dual citizens make laws?

FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Australia's constitutional ban on dual citizens becoming lawmakers is an unusual precaution against foreign interference in politics that critics have argued would eventually lead to problems in a multinational country with one of the highest immigration rates in the Western world. The High Court will be decide the fate of seven lawmakers that include Deputy Prime Minister Joyce. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo