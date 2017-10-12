Top Indian court rules sex with wife younger than 18 is rape

FILE - In this May 7, 2011 file photo, 7-year-old child bride sits in the back of a truck as she waits for the rest of her family members after being wed, at Biaora, about 135 kilometers from Bhopal, India. India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. "Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance," said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta.
FILE - In this May 7, 2011 file photo, 7-year-old child bride sits in the back of a truck as she waits for the rest of her family members after being wed, at Biaora, about 135 kilometers from Bhopal, India. India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. "Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance," said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta. Prakash Hatvalne, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 7, 2011 file photo, 7-year-old child bride sits in the back of a truck as she waits for the rest of her family members after being wed, at Biaora, about 135 kilometers from Bhopal, India. India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. "Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance," said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta. Prakash Hatvalne, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Top Indian court rules sex with wife younger than 18 is rape

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 3:15 AM

NEW DELHI

India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages.

Indian law says a woman must be at least 18 to marry and consent to sex, but there are exceptions and a man was permitted to have sex, even forcibly, with a girl as young as 15, as long as she was his wife.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. "Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance," said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

Marriages of girls are prevalent in India, especially among the rural poor. The government estimates that child marriages in rural areas were three times higher than in urban centers.

On Thursday, sociologist Ranjana Kumari welcomed the court verdict and said it had removed a conflicting position in Indian laws. She said according to the 2011 government census the percentage of below 18 marriages in India was as high as 47 percent.

Lalitha Kumaramangalam , former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said the ruling "will act as a deterrent to parents."

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director for Human Rights Watch, said the court decision would help ending the practice of early marriages.

She also called for a free access to secondary education for girls. "Also parents often say they don't like to send their daughters to school, and get them married, to protect them from sexual abuse. India has enacted a law against child sex abuse, but should do much more to enforce the protections," she said.

India's Parliament raised the age of consent to 18 years in 2013, but no change was made in a legal exception. It said if a married girl was over 15 years of age, her husband could not be charged with any offense.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said "sexual intercourse with a girl below 18 years of age is rape regardless of whether she is married or not."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

    Rueben Galindo, a Spanish speaker in Charlotte, N.C., called 911 Sept. 6, 2017. He said he had a gun he wanted to turn in. As a dispatcher spoke with him, police made their way to his front door with guns drawn. When he emerged, they shot and killed him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video