Top Indian court rules sex with wife younger than 18 is rape

FILE - In this May 7, 2011 file photo, 7-year-old child bride sits in the back of a truck as she waits for the rest of her family members after being wed, at Biaora, about 135 kilometers from Bhopal, India. India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. "Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance," said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta. Prakash Hatvalne, File AP Photo