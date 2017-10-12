Nation & World

Rights group reports 'growing evidence' of abuses in Turkey

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 3:24 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

A rights advocacy group reports "growing evidence" of abuses in police custody in Turkey against people accused of links to terror groups or to last year's coup attempt.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday reported at least 11 cases of "serious abuse in detention," including beatings, threats, sexual assault or threats of sexual assault. It also reported five cases of individuals' abductions and disappearance.

The group's Europe and Central Asia director, Hugh Williamson, said: "As evidence mounts that torture in police custody has returned to Turkey, the government urgently needs to investigate and call a halt to it."

Turkey's government insists it has a "zero tolerance" policy against torture.

Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people as part of a vast crackdown in the aftermath of the coup.

