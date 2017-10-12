Nation & World

Syrian government troops push on into IS stronghold town

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 4:57 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian opposition activists say government troops are pushing deeper into an Islamic State stronghold in the country's east, the town of Mayadeen.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says clashes with militants intensified in the morning hours on Thursday in the town, as government forces advanced into the western and northern neighborhoods of Mayadeen, which lies on the Euphrates River.

The Observatory says troops were able to cut off the road linking Mayadeen and the town of Boukamal on the border with Iraq.

Opposition activist Mozahem al-Salloum says the fighting is fierce and that it will likely take time to rid Mayadeen of the Islamic State group.

Syrian troops reached Mayadeen on Saturday, after pushing south along the eastern banks of the Euphrates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

    Rueben Galindo, a Spanish speaker in Charlotte, N.C., called 911 Sept. 6, 2017. He said he had a gun he wanted to turn in. As a dispatcher spoke with him, police made their way to his front door with guns drawn. When he emerged, they shot and killed him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video