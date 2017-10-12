AP-NORC Poll: Americans blame wild weather on global warming

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, people look at submerged cars on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey near downtown Houston, Texas. After Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria blitzed the nation, most Americans think weather disasters are getting more severe and they see global warming’s fingerprints all over them. A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says 68 percent of those surveyed think weather disasters seem to be worsening, compared to 28 percent who think they are staying the same and only 4 percent who say they are less severe. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo