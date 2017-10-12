Thais mark 1 year since king's death with prayers, ceremony

Officials pay respects in front of a portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej before they remove containers full of flowers offered by Thai mourners outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Thais marked one year since the death of King Bhumibol with formal ceremonies and acts of personal devotion before an elaborate five-day funeral later this month. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo