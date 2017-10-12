AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.
Before the qualifying matches kicked off Tuesday, Lionel Messi and fans were not sure of advancing into the World Cup. However Messi became Argentina's savior, scoring three goals in the thin air and high altitude of Ecuador to lift his country into the tournament on the last day of South American qualifying. It would have been the first time Argentina missed the Cup since 1970.
A wave of killings of women is plaguing the sprawling State of Mexico, which is the country's most populous with 16 million residents and surrounds the capital on three sides. The crisis of femicides — murders of women where the motive is directly related to gender — prompted the federal government to issue a gender violence alert in 2015, the first for any Mexican state. Sometimes the deaths are caused by domestic abuse. Other killings appear to be opportunistic, by strangers.
Michelle Suarez became Uruguay's first transgender senator, vowing to use her position to expand and protect the rights of transgender people in the South American country. The 34-year-old lawmaker representing the Communist Party assumed her seat in the upper chamber of congress on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald trump triggered an outcry from Democratic lawmakers and officials in Puerto Rico Thursday when he said the federal government can't keep sending help "forever" and suggested the U.S. territory was to blame for its financial struggles. The island has been reeling since Hurricane Maria struck three weeks ago, leaving death and destruction in an unparalleled humanitarian crisis.
On Sunday, tens of thousands gathered under a light rain in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, for the "Estamos Unidos Mexicanos," or "Mexicans United" concert, to help relief efforts in the aftermath of the Sept. 7 and 19 earthquakes. Chile's singer-songwriter Mon Laferte joined Juanes, Julieta Venegas, Miguel Bose among others. Earlier in the week Mon Laferte performed three sold-out concerts at the National Auditorium.
___
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Comments