In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers march during a visit by Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 10:44 PM

North Korean soldiers were seen marching during a visit by Australian government ministers to the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said her government hopes there will be no need for military action against North Korea over its weapons programs.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Thai mourner posed for a photograph while paying respects in front of a portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. Thais marked one year since the death of King Bhumibol with formal ceremonies and acts of personal devotion before an elaborate five-day funeral later this month.

Two-year old Noyem Fatima offered a piece of banana to her elder brother Yosar Hossein, 7, as they sat on a sidewalk with their belongings in Leda, Bangladesh. Hossein carried his baby sister Noyem for seven days fleeing Myanmar to a refugee camp in Bangladesh with other Rohingya Muslims.

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke as Party of Hope leader Yuriko Koike and other leaders listen during their debate before the lower house elections later this month.

