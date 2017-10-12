Weah takes early lead in Liberia election's first results

Former soccer star George Weah, Presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change cast his vote during a Presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia. Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017. Liberians gathered in masses under the bright sun Tuesday to vote in an election that for the first time in more than 70 years will see one democratically elected government hand power to another. As Africa's first female president prepares to step aside, many called for peaceful and fair elections. Abbas Dulleh AP Photo