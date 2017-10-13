Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, left, listens to a speech made by the head of the Ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, right, during a press conference following a six-hour meeting of the ruling Social Democratic Party in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The prime minister says two ministers named in a land transfer criminal inquiry have resigned after weeks of tensions, signalling a victory for the country's anti-corruption fight.
Romania PM fails to get minister probed for graft to resign

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 6:26 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's prime minister has failed to secure the resignation of a minister who is being investigated for corruption.

Premier Mihai Tudose held talks Friday with the junior Alliance of Democratic Liberals about their minister for relations with parliament, Viorel Ilie, after prosecutors launched a probe on suspicion he gave officials unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The party did not agree to Ilie's resignation and Tudose said later he would retain him because "he does not work directly with Brussels."

The development came after Tudose accepted the resignation of two other ministers named in a land transfer criminal inquiry, which has caused weeks of tensions within the governing coalition.

Tudose wanted them to resign because they both worked with European Union funds. He said the probe made their position untenable.

