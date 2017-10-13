Romania PM fails to get minister probed for graft to resign

Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, left, listens to a speech made by the head of the Ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, right, during a press conference following a six-hour meeting of the ruling Social Democratic Party in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The prime minister says two ministers named in a land transfer criminal inquiry have resigned after weeks of tensions, signalling a victory for the country's anti-corruption fight. Andreea Alexandru AP Photo