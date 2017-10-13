Nation & World

French prosecutor closes probe targeting Macron's close ally

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 7:39 AM

PARIS

A French prosecutor has decided to close the case of Richard Ferrand, a political ally to French President Emmanuel Macron who faced an investigation for alleged conflict of interest.

The prosecutor of the city of Brest, Jean-Philippe Recappe, said Friday the preliminary investigation showed there were no grounds to press charges.

Ferrand, a former Socialist who played a pivotal role in Macron's presidential campaign, stepped down as minister for territorial cohesion in June after media revelations about his past business practices as head of a Brittany insurance company, before he became a lawmaker in 2012.

He now leads the Macron's majority at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.

Macron has made a point of introducing more ethics into French politics.

