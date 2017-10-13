The Latest: Egypt protests UNESCO chief vote Qatari leads

Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Qatar's candidate for the post of the new UNESCO chief gives the a thumb's up as he he speaks to the media after the fourth vote by secret ballot at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The United States is pulling out of UNESCO because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias and a need for "fundamental reform" of the U.N. cultural agency. Michel Euler AP Photo