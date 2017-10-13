The Latest: Coroner: Stanford to study body of Vegas shooter

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. On Monday, Lombardo said Paddock shot and wounded the security guard outside his door and opened fire through his door around 9:59 p.m. - six minutes before shooting into the crowd. That was a different account from the one police gave last week: that Paddock shot the guard, Jesus Campos, after unleashing his barrage of fire on the crowd. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Erik Verduzco