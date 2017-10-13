Nation & World

Mother of Rwanda candidate reports torture in police custody

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:15 PM

KIGALI, Rwanda

The mother of a former Rwanda presidential candidate told a court on Friday she was tortured while in police custody over charges of incitement.

Adeline Rwigara also said she was denied food and water for five days. But the judge quickly stopped her from speaking in Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.

Diane Rwigara, a women's rights activist, has said the charges against her, her mother and sister Anne are fabricated and linked to her criticism of the government's human rights record.

All three have denied the charges of incitement and "discrimination and sectarianism."

Also Friday, Anne Rwigara said the family has been kept in solitary confinement.

The government of the East African nation has not responded publicly to the allegations.

Authorities disqualified Diane Rwigara from running in the August election won easily by President Paul Kagame, whose government is accused by rights groups of threatening opponents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video