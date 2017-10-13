Nation & World

Charges dropped against ex-cop accused of faking his death

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:28 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

A judge has dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a former Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico.

The false-alarm charge against 29-year-old Coleman Martin was dismissed Friday at the request of the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The charge was dropped after Martin agreed not to own a gun, to attend counseling and not break any laws within the next two years.

Martin resigned from the Austin Police Department last month after returning to the United States.

Court documents allege Martin told his wife of plans to drown himself. She reported him missing on April 25, and investigators found his truck abandoned near a lake the next day. A woman later reported receiving an email from Martin that said he had fled to Mexico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video