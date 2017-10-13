GOP demanded say on Iran deal, changing it won't be easy

In this Sept. 19, 2017, photo, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., pauses on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional Republicans who’ve demanded a bigger say in how the Iran nuclear agreement works are getting just what they want after President Donald Trump directed lawmakers to make the international accord more stringent. Corker, the Foreign Relations Committee chairman, will be at the center of what’s sure to be a stormy debate over the nuclear accord. And he’s in the midst of a feud with Trump. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo