President Donald Trump speaks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump keeps US in Iran nuke deal, tells Congress to fix it

AP Diplomatic Writer

October 13, 2017 11:43 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has angrily accused Iran of violating the landmark 2015 international nuclear accord, blaming the Iranians for a litany of sinister behavior and hitting their main military wing with anti-terror penalties.

But breaking his campaign pledge to rip up the agreement, Trump did not pull the U.S. out or re-impose nuclear sanctions.

He still might, he was quick to add. For now, he's tossing the issue to Congress and the other nations in the accord, telling lawmakers to toughen the law that governs U.S. participation and calling on the other parties to fix a series of deficiencies.

Trump warned that without the fixes, he would likely pull the U.S. out of the deal — which he has called the worst in U.S. history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video