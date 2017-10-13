Trump keeps US in Iran nuke deal, tells Congress to fix it

President Donald Trump has angrily accused Iran of violating the landmark 2015 international nuclear accord, blaming the Iranians for a litany of sinister behavior and hitting their main military wing with anti-terror penalties.
But breaking his campaign pledge to rip up the agreement, Trump did not pull the U.S. out or re-impose nuclear sanctions.
He still might, he was quick to add. For now, he's tossing the issue to Congress and the other nations in the accord, telling lawmakers to toughen the law that governs U.S. participation and calling on the other parties to fix a series of deficiencies.
Trump warned that without the fixes, he would likely pull the U.S. out of the deal — which he has called the worst in U.S. history.
