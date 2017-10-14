Bernd Althusmann, top candidate of the Lower Saxony Christian Democrats, left, and German chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election campaign event in Stade, Germany, prior to the Lower Saxony state elections on Oct. 15, 2017.
Bernd Althusmann, top candidate of the Lower Saxony Christian Democrats, left, and German chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election campaign event in Stade, Germany, prior to the Lower Saxony state elections on Oct. 15, 2017. dpa via AP Carmen Jaspersen
Bernd Althusmann, top candidate of the Lower Saxony Christian Democrats, left, and German chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election campaign event in Stade, Germany, prior to the Lower Saxony state elections on Oct. 15, 2017. dpa via AP Carmen Jaspersen

Nation & World

Merkel: EU progress possible even if some members opt out

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 4:42 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union can move forward on contentious issues even if some member states opt out.

In a weekly podcast released Saturday, Merkel cited defense cooperation and the recent creation of a European Public Prosecutors Office as examples where some EU members are pressing ahead. Merkel say "if there are important topics, then they should always be open to everyone" but added that "not everyone has to join in."

Merkel and fellow EU leaders will discuss issues ranging from digital policy to migration and Britain's exit from the bloc at a two-day meeting in Brussels starting Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video