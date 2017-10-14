Anti-migrant German party weakened on eve of key state vote

FILE In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Lower Saxony top candidate of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, AfD, Dana Guth, speaks during an election campaign event in Braunschweig, Germany. Three weeks after sweeping into the national parliament for the first time, the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party is poised for a weaker result in a state election in Lower Saxony Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. dpa via AP,file Peter Steffen