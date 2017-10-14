Vice President Mike Pence, left, joins Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie onstage during a campaign rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Abingdon, Va. Establishment figure Gillespie is in a neck-and-neck race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.
Vice President Mike Pence, left, joins Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie onstage during a campaign rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Abingdon, Va. Establishment figure Gillespie is in a neck-and-neck race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP Andre Teague
Vice President Mike Pence, left, joins Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie onstage during a campaign rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Abingdon, Va. Establishment figure Gillespie is in a neck-and-neck race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP Andre Teague

Nation & World

Pence backs Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Gillespie

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 7:43 PM

ABINGDON, Va.

Vice President Mike Pence flew into Virginia to throw his weight behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

The Washington Post reports Pence stumped at the Washington County Fairgrounds in southwest Virginia on Saturday telling a half-filled exhibition hall, "The president sent me here to ask the people of Virginia to do everything in your power to elect Ed Gillespie as your next governor of Virginia."

The coal-county constituents came out in droves for Trump during the election last year, giving him 75 percent of the vote.

Establishment figure Gillespie is in a neck-and-neck race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Theirs is the nation's only competitive governor's race this year.

Some see the race as a possible early referendum on Trump and a preview of next year's congressional midterm elections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video