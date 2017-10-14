A person passes posters of the conservative Austrian People's Party, OEVP, left, and the Austrian Social Democrats, SPOE, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
A person passes posters of the conservative Austrian People's Party, OEVP, left, and the Austrian Social Democrats, SPOE, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ronald Zak AP Photo
A person passes posters of the conservative Austrian People's Party, OEVP, left, and the Austrian Social Democrats, SPOE, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ronald Zak AP Photo

Nation & World

Austrian vote could tilt country right, install young leader

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:04 PM

VIENNA

Polling places are opening in Austria, where voters will decide whether the country moves right after decades of centrist policies and the result could pave the way for Europe's youngest government leader.

Three parties are vying for first place in Sunday's national election: the Social Democrats, the People's Party and the Freedom Party.

The center-left Social Democrats have campaigned on reducing social inequality. The other two have focused on concerns about immigration and Islam.

Both the People's Party and the Freedom Party have called for securing Austria's borders and quickly deporting asylum-seekers whose requests are denied. Polls show the popularity of People's Party head Sebastian Kurz has put his party ahead.

The 31-year-old Kurz would become Europe's youngest leader if his party wins and he can form a government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

    Customers of the Valparaiso (Indiana) Aldi store on Friday night, October 6, 2017, tackle and apprehend a 36-year-old man, who police said was robbing the store.

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera
As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

View More Video