Yes or No? Catalan separatists face critical answer to Spain

Two men, one wearing a Spanish flag, left, and the other wearing an estelada' or independence flag, talk during the celebration of a holiday known as "Dia de la Hispanidad" or Spain's National Day, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Spain's celebrates its national day amid one of the country's biggest crises ever as its powerful northeastern region of Catalonia threatens independence. Santi Palacios AP Photo