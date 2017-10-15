A man pass by a mural that in Spanish reads "Not vote, I beg you" in a street of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct 14, 2017. Venezuelans head to the ballot box Sunday in regional elections that could tilt a majority of the states’ 23 governorships back into opposition control for the first time in nearly two decades of socialist party rule.
Nation & World

The Latest: Venezuela leader urges vote to show 'democracy'

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:45 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's gubernatorial elections (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Nicolas Maduro says in a newly released video that Venezuelans should vote in Sunday's gubernatorial elections to show the nation has a "vigorous democracy."

Hundreds have been lined up at some voting centers in Miranda, a state surrounding the nation's capital. But other polling sites had very few people arriving to vote.

Polls indicate the opposition has a chance to gain the majority of governorships for the first time in nearly two decades of socialist government. But Maduro says they'll still be subordinate to a pro-government assembly that is re-writing the constitution.

Opposition leaders complain the government-friendly National Electoral Council moved more than 200 voting centers at the last minute, and say several polling sites in opposition-dominant areas opened late.

