The Latest: Venezuela leader urges vote to show 'democracy'

The Latest on Venezuela's gubernatorial elections (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
President Nicolas Maduro says in a newly released video that Venezuelans should vote in Sunday's gubernatorial elections to show the nation has a "vigorous democracy."
Hundreds have been lined up at some voting centers in Miranda, a state surrounding the nation's capital. But other polling sites had very few people arriving to vote.
Polls indicate the opposition has a chance to gain the majority of governorships for the first time in nearly two decades of socialist government. But Maduro says they'll still be subordinate to a pro-government assembly that is re-writing the constitution.
Opposition leaders complain the government-friendly National Electoral Council moved more than 200 voting centers at the last minute, and say several polling sites in opposition-dominant areas opened late.
