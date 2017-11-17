Twitter celebrates ‘#NationalTakeAHikeDay,’ with some using it as a political message

“Enjoy the great outdoors,” or “Get lost”? Or both?
The message received might depend on how literally you decide to interpret National Take A Hike Day, celebrated every Nov. 17.
#NationalTakeAHikeDay trended on Twitter on Friday, with thousands of accounts chiming in with a variety of motives.
Many took the day’s celebration at face value, accompanying the hashtag with photos of scenic hiking routes. But others turned their tweets into political or social commentary – recommending that certain people, mostly politicians, pack their bags and get out.
A few combined the two messages, implying or stating that certain politicians pose a threat to U.S. national parks and their beauty.
Here’s a sample of what Twitter users had to say.
Comments