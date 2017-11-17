FILE - In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a long line of hikers head out of the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. #NationalTakeAHikeDay trended Friday on Twitter, used both literally and metaphorically.
FILE - In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a long line of hikers head out of the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. #NationalTakeAHikeDay trended Friday on Twitter, used both literally and metaphorically. Ross D. Franklin AP
FILE - In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a long line of hikers head out of the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. #NationalTakeAHikeDay trended Friday on Twitter, used both literally and metaphorically. Ross D. Franklin AP

Nation & World

Twitter celebrates ‘#NationalTakeAHikeDay,’ with some using it as a political message

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 17, 2017 06:05 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

“Enjoy the great outdoors,” or “Get lost”? Or both?

The message received might depend on how literally you decide to interpret National Take A Hike Day, celebrated every Nov. 17.

#NationalTakeAHikeDay trended on Twitter on Friday, with thousands of accounts chiming in with a variety of motives.

Many took the day’s celebration at face value, accompanying the hashtag with photos of scenic hiking routes. But others turned their tweets into political or social commentary – recommending that certain people, mostly politicians, pack their bags and get out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A few combined the two messages, implying or stating that certain politicians pose a threat to U.S. national parks and their beauty.

Here’s a sample of what Twitter users had to say.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to survive an active shooter

    Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

How to survive an active shooter

How to survive an active shooter 3:59

How to survive an active shooter
With father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18
Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral 0:58

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral

View More Video