2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of improper conduct

More Videos 0:49 See the Sunday fun at Sacramento's Downtown Ice Rink Pause 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:11 Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 1:36 Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:41 'They went after me instead of him' 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 0:53 Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard 1:13 Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Associated Press

Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Associated Press