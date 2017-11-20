A ship leaves a Naval base to join the search for missing submarine ARA San Juan, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Authorities last had contact with submarine ARA San Juan on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata.
A ship leaves a Naval base to join the search for missing submarine ARA San Juan, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Authorities last had contact with submarine ARA San Juan on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata. Marina Devo AP Photo
A ship leaves a Naval base to join the search for missing submarine ARA San Juan, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Authorities last had contact with submarine ARA San Juan on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata. Marina Devo AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Argentina says noise wasn't from missing sub

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina

The latest on a lost Argentine submarine that has 44 crew members on board (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Argentina's navy says a noise detected in an undersea area on Monday did not come from a submarine that has been missing since last week with 44 sailors on board.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says the "noise" was analyzed and experts determined it did not come from tools being banged against the hull of a submarine as was previously reported by some media. He says it likely came from a "biological" source.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The noise was heard in the South Atlantic about 220 miles (360 kilometers) from the Argentine coast and at a depth of about 650 feet (200 meters).

___

5:50 p.m.

Argentina's navy says it's analyzing a noise that might have come from a missing submarine with 44 crew members on board.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says Monday that a U.S. aircraft was sent to check an area where the noise was heard by two Argentine Navy ships.

The noise was heard in the South Atlantic about 220 miles (360 kilometers) from the Argentine coast and at a depth of about 650 feet (200 meters).

Another official said earlier that the submarine reported a battery failure and was returning to base when it went missing Wednesday and lost contact with authorities.

The sub was journeying from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the coastal city of Mar del Plata.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

    A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dash cam caught footage of a plane making a crash landing on Nov. 19 near Clearwater, Florida.

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

View More Video