FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2017, file photo, released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to Syrian diplomats, in Damascus, Syria. Assad's reputation in the west is shattered, his nation is a smoldering ruin and around half the country is controlled by domestic and foreign militias. But through it all, Assad appears to have survived the war, strangely holding on to his seat in at least the near-term.
Nation & World

Russian state TV: Assad travels to Russia, meets with Putin

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:31 PM

MOSCOW

Russian state TV is reporting that Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Sochi.

The report said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs.

It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war.

The first was in October 2015, shortly before Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Assad's forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in favor of Assad.

The meeting in Sochi comes a week before U.N.-sponsored peace talks are to resume in Geneva.

Assad's office confirmed the visit on its Facebook page.

