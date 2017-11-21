This is our first confirmed visitor from another solar system, NASA says

More Videos 0:41 Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach Pause 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 1:12 The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 0:52 Lonzo Ball on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's getting better, just like I am' 1:19 13 tips for mental health wellness 2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object. A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object. NASA Video edited by David Caraccio

A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object. NASA Video edited by David Caraccio