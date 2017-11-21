More Videos

  • This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist's concept of the object.
A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object. NASA Video edited by David Caraccio

Nation & World

This is our first confirmed visitor from another solar system, NASA says

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 10:40 AM

A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists.

This week, astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

New data reveal the interstellar interloper to be a rocky, cigar-shaped object with a somewhat reddish hue, NASA reported.

“What a fascinating discovery this is!” said Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. “It’s a strange visitor from a faraway star system, shaped like nothing we’ve ever seen in our own solar system neighborhood.”

The interstellar visitor has an approved name: Oumuamua (OH'-moo-ah-moo-ah), which in Hawaiian means a messenger from afar arriving first.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist's concept of the object.

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

