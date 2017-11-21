This is our first confirmed visitor from another solar system, NASA says

A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists.
This week, astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.
New data reveal the interstellar interloper to be a rocky, cigar-shaped object with a somewhat reddish hue, NASA reported.
“What a fascinating discovery this is!” said Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. “It’s a strange visitor from a faraway star system, shaped like nothing we’ve ever seen in our own solar system neighborhood.”
The interstellar visitor has an approved name: Oumuamua (OH'-moo-ah-moo-ah), which in Hawaiian means a messenger from afar arriving first.
