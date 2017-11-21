Nation & World

Dramatic video shows escape, shooting of N. Korean defector

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

The U.S.-led U.N. command has released a dramatic video showing the desperate dash to freedom, shooting and rescue of a North Korean soldier.

The video released Wednesday shows the soldier speeding down a tree-lined road before he crashes his jeep. Soldiers from the North fire at him and give chase as he crosses the border. South Korean soldiers then crawl up to him and drag him to safety as North Korean troops gather on their side of the tense dividing line.

The U.N. command says the North violated the armistice agreement ending the Korean War by firing across and physically crossing the border in pursuit of the soldier. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds. The defector remains hospitalized after two rounds of surgery that removed bullets from him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like
Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 0:41

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach
Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers 0:20

Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers

View More Video