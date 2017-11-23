Nation & World

Train derailment in northern India kills 3, hurts 13 others

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 06:13 PM

LUCKNOW, India

Police say nine coaches of a train have derailed in northern India, killing at least three people and injuring another 13.

Police officer Pratap G. Yadav says the derailment occurred early Friday near Manikpura station in Uttar Pradesh state. The area is nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital.

Magistrate Shiva Kumar said the injured have been hospitalized and the rescue operation was complete.

Railroad official Anand Kumar said a broken track appears to have caused the derailment. An investigation has been ordered.

The train was bound for Patna, the capital of neighboring Bihar state.

Accidents occur frequently on the vast rail network in India, mostly due to poor maintenance.

