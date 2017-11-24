In this picture released by the German government's press office, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, meets with the Chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, Martin Schulz, in Bellevue palace in Berlin, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Germany's SPD to join talks on resolving government impasse

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:45 AM

BERLIN

The head of Germany's Social Democrats says his party will join talks on breaking the impasse that has prevented a new government from being formed since September.

Martin Schulz told reporters in Berlin on Friday that his center-left party is willing to meet with other parties to discuss "very openly what contribution the SPD can make to forming a new government."

The move marks a U-turn for Schulz, who had previously ruled out any participation in a future government after he lost to Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in the Sept. 24 vote.

Schulz said the party was moved to reconsider following a meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday.

Steinmeier called all mainstream parties for talks after Merkel failed to form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats.

