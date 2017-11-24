More Videos

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.
Cleveland Clinic
Dramatic video shows a 20-person bar brawl in Leeds, England on Saturday, February 17, 2018. In the video, men can be seen throwing chairs, along with punches. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder, but he was later released. Police are searching for more suspects.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home in Sable Ridge, Florida, after a resident discovered an alligator hiding under a truck in their driveway on February 20. This footage, shared by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, shows the 8.5-foot-long gator struggling with its captor after being removed using a lasso.

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.”

Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, responded to an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose near an elementary school, posting footage of the unusual sight to Facebook on February 20. A clip shared to the East Lansdowne Police Facebook page shows officers surveying the T-Rex (most likely a fun-loving parent) as the “creature” diligently crosses the road with a child and another adult. Police say they’ve no problems with the T-Rex, and gave it the all clear.

A man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage throwing hot dogs at a gas station attendant in Reddick, Florida. According to a Facebook post, Cavan McDaniel was angry at the attendant because she would not sell him beer. The employee said that McDaniel threw hotdogs at her and poked her in the face with a corndog stick, which can be seen on the surveillance footage.

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School in south Florida walked out of class on February 20, and a large number of them began a 13 mile walk to Parkland, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting. The Boca students chanted “We want change,” and “no justice, no peace” as they gathered outside their school. Many carried signs of support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the deadly shooting took place. MSD students were traveling on Tuesday to Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, for a day of activism on Wednesday.

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.