Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.