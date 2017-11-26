Teddy bear flies 200 miles to get back to little girl – and airline documents his journey

One airline went above and beyond for a young girl.
Summer, 4, from Orkney, Scotland, left her beloved teddy bear behind at Edinburgh Airport on Monday, according to ABC News. She’d had the stuffed animal since she was born, her mother Donna said. (Donna asked ABC News not to publish their last name.)
The mother and daughter realized he was missing once they boarded the plane.
“I panicked and called the cabin crew guy over, who said he’d (likely) be at security,” Donna told ABC News.
Never miss a local story.
But there wasn’t time to go back and fetch “Teddy.”
After landing, Donna posted to Facebook in a local group hoping someone would help track the stuffed animal down.
Kirsty Walter, a crew member of Loganair, a Scottish regional airline, stepped up to help.
She tracked the bear down and took him on a 200-mile flight home, according to Metro. But that’s not all.
We couldn’t bear to see Teddy left behind at Edinburgh Airport security on Monday. (We think he was too busy taking...Posted by Loganair on Thursday, November 23, 2017
Teddy received VIP service aboard the plane, as documented in photos by Loganair on Facebook.
He toured the cockpit, taking selfies with the pilots and Walter; got his own seat (and was buckled in); and “was stuffed after a Tunnock’s caramel wafer” Loganair’s Facebook post says.
The post has been shared more than 100 times and has received 1,200 likes. The airline has also received plenty of kudos.
Summer wore a tartan dress to pick up her buddy Wednesday.
“It was wonderful to see Teddy back in the company of Summer and we’re pleased to have played a role,” Loganair told ABC News.
Comments