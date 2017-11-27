Nation & World

Syrian activists: Strike on IS-held village kills 25 people

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:33 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian activists say an airstrike on a village held by the Islamic State killed at least 25 people, all of them civilians.

That's according to the Deir Ezzor 24 activist group. The group blamed Russian warplanes for the strike on Sunday on the village of Shaafa in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The village is near the town of Boukamal, which Syrian troops and their allies captured this month. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher death toll, saying 53 people were killed, including 21 children.

The Russian Defense Ministry said six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers scrambled from Russia and carried out a massed airstrike on "terrorists' objects" in Deir el-Zour.

Syria's violence hasn't abated ahead of the resumption of U.N. peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

