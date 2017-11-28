Nation & World

Gov. McMaster picks newcomer businesswoman as running mate

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has picked an Upstate businesswoman and a political newcomer as his running mate in next year's election.

McMaster announced Tuesday that Pamela Evette will run as his lieutenant governor.

The 50-year-old Evette is president and CEO of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll and human resources company based in Travelers Rest. According to the company's website, QBS' revenue has grown nearly $300 million in the past three years and is a nearly $1 billion enterprise.

Online records show Evette maxed out to McMaster's campaign in May with a $3,500 donation. Her company also gave the Republican $1,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Next year is the first time candidates for South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor will run on the ticket.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft

    The Dellingr CubeSat is deployed from the International Space Station in this video released November 28, 2017. NASA ground controllers have begun checking out and commissioning the shoebox-sized spacecraft that the agency purposely built to show that CubeSat platforms could be cost-effective, reliable, and capable of gathering highly robust science. Dellingr is named after the mythological Norse god of the dawn.

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft 0:20

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft
Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods
Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 0:53

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

View More Video