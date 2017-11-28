Gov. McMaster picks newcomer businesswoman as running mate

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft

The Dellingr CubeSat is deployed from the International Space Station in this video released November 28, 2017. NASA ground controllers have begun checking out and commissioning the shoebox-sized spacecraft that the agency purposely built to show that CubeSat platforms could be cost-effective, reliable, and capable of gathering highly robust science. Dellingr is named after the mythological Norse god of the dawn.