A cyclist rides on a foggy morning near a portrait of Pope Francis displayed along a route the Pope is expected to take during his visit, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Bangladesh Thursday on the second leg of his weeklong South Asia tour.
A cyclist rides on a foggy morning near a portrait of Pope Francis displayed along a route the Pope is expected to take during his visit, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Bangladesh Thursday on the second leg of his weeklong South Asia tour. Aijaz Rahi AP Photo
A cyclist rides on a foggy morning near a portrait of Pope Francis displayed along a route the Pope is expected to take during his visit, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Bangladesh Thursday on the second leg of his weeklong South Asia tour. Aijaz Rahi AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Bangladesh's Hamid accuses Myanmar of atrocities

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DHAKA, Bangladesh

The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

6 p.m.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has accused Myanmar's military of committing "ruthless atrocities" against Rohingya Muslims and is demanding international help in returning them safely to their homes and integrating them into Myanmar society.

Hamid made the remarks Thursday when welcoming Pope Francis to the presidential palace at the start of a three-day trip to the Muslim-majority country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president said thousands of Rohingya men, women and children had been brutally killed, their homes burned to ashes, and thousands of women raped.

Hamid said Bangladesh has welcomed the refugees with open arms, but now there is a "shared responsibility" to safely return them home and help them integrate into the "social, economic and political life of Myanmar."

Francis arrived in Bangladesh after visiting Myanmar.

___

2:55 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Bangladesh for the second leg of his six-day trip to Asia amid tight airport security.

Huge banners with pictures of the pope and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been put up around the city and St. Mary's Cathedral is decorated with lights in preparation for his three-day trip to the Muslim majority nation starting Thursday.

A Christian priest went missing in northern Bangladesh on Tuesday, and his family reported they got calls demanding money. Police say they are looking for the man but would not confirm if it was a kidnapping.

Francis arrived from Myanmar, where he refrained from speaking out about the Rohingya Muslim crisis out of diplomatic deference to his hosts, who consider the Rohingya as having illegally migrated from Bangladesh.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft 0:20

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft
Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods

View More Video