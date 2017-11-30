Nation & World

Officials: Trump not moving US embassy to Jerusalem for now

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

November 30, 2017 12:46 PM

WASHINGTON

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is poised to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But they say he'll likely temper the blow to his supporters by declaring the holy city as Israel's capital.

Trump's announcement is expected next week and follows months of internal deliberations that officials described as growing particularly intense in recent days.

They described the president as intent on fulfilling his pledge to move the embassy but mindful that doing so could set back his aim of forging a long-elusive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and demanded anonymity.

