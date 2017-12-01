The Latest: Flynn led 'lock her up' chant, now pleads guilty

More Videos 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? Pause 4:06 'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 0:34 Meet some of Front Street Animal Shelter's many kittens 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 1:23 Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store 1:00 Where to catch light parades in the Sacramento region 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 1:17 Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 0:36 Here's a look at smart thermostats Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

