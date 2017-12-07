A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee
A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee
A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee

Nation & World

Russia PM: State will never admit "false" doping charges

The Associated Press

December 07, 2017 02:57 AM

UPDATED December 07, 2017 02:58 AM

MOSCOW

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says the state will never acknowledge the accusation of state-sponsored doping that prevents the Russia team from competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics because it considers it false.

Medvedev, speaking at the Cabinet session on Thursday, says, "We can't and will not acknowledge false conclusions."

He also argued that the International Olympic Committee decision on Tuesday to ban the Russia team from the Winter Games in South Korea for anti-doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games had political underlining.

Medvedev said the move was taken in order to influence public opinion in Russia ahead of the March 18 presidential election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia won't boycott the Olympics, Medvedev says the Cabinet will support Russians who want to compete as neutral athletes at the games in February.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • See awesomeness of lightning strikes, city lights from 250 miles above Earth

    See the spectacle of lightning strikes followed by alluring city lights and fishing boats around the Sea of Japan in this time-lapse video taken from the International Space Station, which is orbiting 254 miles above Earth, and posted November 29, 2017.

See awesomeness of lightning strikes, city lights from 250 miles above Earth

See awesomeness of lightning strikes, city lights from 250 miles above Earth 0:34

See awesomeness of lightning strikes, city lights from 250 miles above Earth

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate 2:42

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

View More Video